Tanuj Virwani joins cast of 'Illegal' season 2

Mumbai :

Tanuj enters the show as a venture capitalist and Neha Sharma's on-screen love interest. The actor says that he was a big fan of the first season.





"I have watched the first season of Illegal and the plot, the performances and the sheer passion of the actors completely blew my mind. Naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay (Oberoi) and Satyadeep (Mishra), I did not need to contemplate at all," he says.





He adds that the second season is very interesting and is eagerly waiting to see how it works out on screen.





"The courtroom drama genre is new to me and it seems extremely interesting. I make an entry as a venture capitalist, in a cast full of lawyers, and I am really looking forward to seeing how that dynamic pans out on screen," he says.





"Illegal" season 2 is all set to stream on Voot Select.



