Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson are 'like mirrors for each other'

Los Angeles :

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being," Turner-Smith told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too'," said the actress, who is known for her work in "The Last Ship", "Nightflyers" and "Queen & Slim".





Turner-Smith is thankful that she chose to marry someone from the film industry.





"He has a wealth of experience to offer and advice to offer that's based on experience. And I love that. I just love picking his brain about things. I'm somebody who's just beginning. So that energy of someone who's just beginning, that excitement, that just everything and anything is possible, I think that I really inspire him with that," she said.





Turner-Smith and Jackson got married in 2019. The two had a daughter in 2020.



