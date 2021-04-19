Dhruv surprises team Chiyaan 60 on Vikram’s b’day eve

National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram turned 55 on Saturday and had a working birthday. He celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Chiyaan 60 which also has his son Dhruv playing another lead.

Chennai : The shoot of the much-anticipated film took place at a city hotel where the team of Chiyaan 60 threw a surprise birthday bash for Vikram on Saturday evening. They cut a cake with the cast and crew in attendance. However, what surprised Vikram and the crew of Chiyaan 60 was Dhruv’s presence on the sets. The young actor barged into the sets with cupcakes for all the team members. “He wasn’t a part of the shoot and wasn’t expected to be there. This gesture from Dhruv moved everyone on the sets including his dad. The team cut the cake in advance after they packed up for the day around nine in the evening,” a source said. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studios, Chiyaan 60 has Simran and Vani Bhojan as female leads. Santhosh Narayanan composes the music while Shreyaas Krishna handles the camera.