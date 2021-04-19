Sunny Leone plays a princess in Tamil horror comedy

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next, Yuvan said, “It is a fantasy horror comedy that will travel through different time periods. I couldn’t think of anyone else except Sunny Leone to play a princess who will have different shades.” Yuvan also added that the film will have prominent VFX in it. “We are beginning the talkie portion in Chennai on Monday. We have erected a huge palace sets in Mumbai and will be filming there for another 25 days. Post that we will have to focus on CG portions. Apart from Sunny Leone, Sathish and Sowmya, we also have Ramesh Thilak and Rajendhiran playing prominent characters.”





Talking about a 12-year hiatus from direction in Tamil, Yuvan said, “I had various other things going on. I wrote scripts for Telugu films Ranam and Katharnak. This film is a direct Tamil project.” Produced by DV Sakthi of VAU Media Entertainment in association with K. Sasikumar of White Horse Studios, Javed Riaz is the music director while Deepak D Menon will operate the camera.