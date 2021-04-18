Neena Gupta receives second dose of COVID vaccine

New Delhi :

The 61-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her followers along with a video of her receiving the shot. She captioned the post as, "Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses."





In the video, Neena could be seen sitting on a chair at the hospital, while the person shooting the video can be heard comforting the actor by telling her to be brave. Neena could be heard referencing the time when she received her first shot and screamed "mummy". The 'Badhaai Ho' actor is one of the several celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.





The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.





In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.