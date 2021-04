Nora Fatehi shimmers in new photo-op

Mumbai :

The Instagram post comprises three images where Nora flaunts her hourglass figure in the shimmering gown that she wore to the set of a dance reality show.





Nora served her sizzling photographs with a spot of rhyming in the caption, which seems to take into account a basic symptom of Covid.





"Funny how life goes. She thought she was sick, now she wipin' her nose. Okay..." she wrote





On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.