Amrita Puri: Don't want to be part of stories that stereotype women

Mumbai :

The actress has appeared in films such as "Aisha", "Blood Money" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", and is currently shooting for the third season of the series "Four More Shots Please!", which portrays contemporary women with their pros and cons.





"As a female artiste, I want to be part of films or series that doesn't stereotype a woman but rather tells her empowering story. Through the power of cinema, I want to throw light on genuine issues," Amrita tells IANS.





She will soon also be seen alongside actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in a yet-to-be titled series.



