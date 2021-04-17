Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh co-star in music video 'Dil hai deewana'

Mumbai :

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan, the song is pitched as a party track.





"I had a blast with Rakul while filming the song. It is an out-and-out dance track with a fun vibe, which (video directors) directors Radhika (Rao) and Vinay (Sapru) have aptly captured," said Arjun.





Arjun and Rakul are also set to appear in Kaashvi Nair's OTT film "Sardar Ka Grandson". Said Rakul: "'Dil hai deewana' gave Arjun and me the opportunity to work again after 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. It's always fun working with Arjun."