Meera Jasmine returns after hiatus in Sathyan Anthikadu film

Kochi :

After almost a five year hiatus hugely popular actress Meera Jasmine is all set to don the greasepaint in the film of master story teller- Sathyan Anthikadu.





This was announced by Anthikadu himself, who too is directing a film after a three year gap and would be his 57th film.





He said the film stars Jayaram and it would also feature Innocent, Sreenivasan and Siddique.





Produced by Central Pictures, Iqbal Kuttipuram has scripted the film and cinematography is being done by award winning cameraman S. Kumar.





Anthikadu over the years has become one of the top most directors and has been in this business for close to four decades and has given hugely popular films like Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Vinodayathra, Rasathanthram to name a few.





The return of Jasmine, a national award winning actress is the biggest highlight as she has excelled in four of Anthikadu's recent four films.





The shooting will begin in July and the film is expected to be released later in the year.