Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Single Track 'deja vu , Announces Debut Album 'Sour Out Friday' on May 21

The track is from Olivia’s forthcoming debut album Sour, which will be released on Friday, May 21, 2021 via Geffen Records. The LP is available for pre-order HERE.





Complete with sparkling piano melodies, buzzing guitar synths, and Rodrigo’s soaring vocals, “deja vu” further cements her status as the most promising young artist to emerge this year. Written by Rodrigo last fall, the track underscores her songwriting prowess, unique narrative voice, and talent at illustrating complex emotional spaces that often go unexplored in pop music. “deja vu” was also produced by Rodrigo’s frequent collaborator and co-writer, Dan Nigro (Conan Gray, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi).





“The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” says Rodrigo. “I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.” The official music video for “deja vu”, directed by Allie Avital and co-starring Talia Ryder, made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard. Captured on Malibu Beach, the video is available to watch HERE.





On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo unveiled her monumental, record-breaking original single, “drivers license”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks. The track has been RIAA Certified 2x Platinum and is the first song this year to be RIAA certified at Gold, Platinum, and double-Platinum. “drivers license” is also No. 1 at Top 40 radio for the fifth consecutive week, with the companion music video amassing over 170 million total views.





Within its first week, “drivers license” garnered over 107M global streams with over 62M streams in the U.S. alone, which is the second largest U.S. audio streaming ever and the largest audio streaming in three years.





Along with debuting at No. 1 across major streaming services, “drivers license” broke the Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song (on January 12) and had the biggest weekly streaming debut for any song globally in Spotify history – beating Rodrigo’s own previously-held record for the most Spotify streams for a song in a week.





“drivers license” broke Global Amazon Music records as well – racking up the most streams in a week for a song debut and the most on-demand streams in a single day, not to mention scoring the most voice requests ever via ‘Alexa’ for a song in one day worldwide.





“drivers license” also broke 'BTS’ record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 (eight consecutive weeks) and entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, New Zealand, and Portugal. The track is now the first song in history to top both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts simultaneously for eight total weeks.