This photographer narrates dramatic stories from the wild

Chennai :

“I was 15 when I met Maya during a visit to the Tadoba Andhari National Park.; she was a cub then and I didn’t have any idea of making a documentary on her. She had lots of ups and downs in her life. Today, Maya has five major waterbodies under her command which is very rare for a tigress. I have been watching her for many years now. Only after understanding the amazing management skills of Maya, I decided to do a film on her and tell her story to a global audience. It took almost 7 years to put the documentary together,” says Aishwarya.





Through the film, the filmmaker wanted to showcase that big cats can have emotions as well. “They are capable of empathy, sorrow, love, grief and are not just predators. Tigers have a humane side to them. I also wanted to connect with people and convey the importance of saving these majestic animals. Tigers are top predators which are at the apex of the food chain. The presence of tigers in the forest is an indicator of the well-being of the ecosystem,” she adds.









Tiger Queen of Taru





Aishwarya has also been working with the local fishing communities and NGOs. During the lockdown, she directed and presented an 8-part digital series for WWF-India which focuses on instilling the love for wildlife in children through Origami. On Earth Day, National Geographic will be featuring Tiger Queen of Taru at 12 pm on National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild.