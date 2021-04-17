Mahat’s rom-com titled Kaadhal Conditions Apply

Actors STR and Vijay Sethupathi had released the first look poster and the motion poster respectively of Mahat, Sana’s film titled Kaadhal Conditions Apply.
Chennai: Directed by R Arvind and bankrolled by Nitin Sathyaa’s Shvedh Production, the film is a rom com that also has Dhivyadharshini, Vivek Prasanna, Abhishek and Maheshwari in important roles. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The majority of the film is complete and has been shot in Chennai. The story is set in the backdrop of an ad agency.” The film’s release has been acquired by Libra Productions Ravindar Chandrasekaran. Ramesh Tamilzhmani has composed the music while Karthik Nallamuthu has operated the camera.
