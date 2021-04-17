Nindru Kolvaan will remind people to pursue their passion: VP Shankar

A thriller film titled Nindru Kolvaan directed by VP Shankar will be releasing soon. “We have been assessing the COVID situation and will plan the release properly. Nindru Kolvaan is a thriller that has ample emotions to it,” the director of the film VP Shankar told DT Next.

Chennai : The film is a trilingual made in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. “The story revolves around a mother, who wants her daughter to become a Carnatic singer to carry the lineage forward. However, the daughter has different ideas. The mother ends up being kidnapped and the hero shows up to save the female lead. But why he shows up is what the film is all about,” he divulged. Talking about the shooting schedules, he said, “We shot Nindru Kolvaan for 70 days in Goa, Udupi, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chennai as the script demanded it.” Produced by Hamsaharshaa Films Private Limited, Arjun Chandra plays the hero and model actress Karuna Dogra plays the heroine. “Yogi Babu plays a pivotal role and will be seen throughout the movie. Veteran actress Geetha and Ashish Vidyarthi are also part of the film,” he added.