Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma starrer sci-fi series 'Ok computer' up for International Film Festival Rotterdam

Mumbai :

Sharing the excitement with the fans, Anand Gandhi took to Instagram and shared, "OK Computer has been invited to Rotterdam! This is a celebration of the vision of our debut directors @pooja.mov and @neilpagedar This is also a big reaffirmation for the Memesys vision to incessantly facilitate new voices and visioneers in motion pictures and games."





"@iffr Thank you for the invitation.@disneyplushotstarvip @madhoknikhil @memoirfilms Thank you for your ceaseless support. Pooja, Neil, @itsvijayvarma @radhikaofficial @kantari_kanmani @sarangsathaye @ratnabaliratnabali @ullas_mohan @diguial Congratulations to all of you!" added Gandhi. The one of its kind, the unconventional show is India's first step into sci-fi comedy, set in a futuristic India of 2031 as it takes us through the story of a cyber cell cop, Saajan Kundu essayed by Vijay Varma who investigates a murder by a self-driven car in a futuristic India set in 2031. Laxmi Suri played by Radhika Apte is against the cop for blaming the car as she stands for 'PETER' an organisation to protect the rights of robots.





The six-part series combines visions of the future with retro aesthetics. People treat robots as equals, even though these look as if they were cobbled together from tin cans in someone's shed. As a science-fiction comedy, OK Computer is more Red Dwarf than Bladerunner, but the big question hinted at between the many puns and slapstick capers is a very serious one. When will our machines overtake us? And will they then also take over our lives?" Helmed by a debut director and Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar and mentored by the producer and the co-writer Anand Gandhi, 'Ok Computer' features a talented star cast - Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff amongst others.