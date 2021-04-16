Makers drop trailer of 'The Underground Railroad' from Academy-winner Barry Jenkins

Washington :

Amazon Video India took to Instagram and dropped the trailer of the series. "The Underground Railroad - Official Trailer. From the beautiful mind of Barry Jenkins, based on the beloved novel by Colson Whitehead, @theugrailroadtv must be seen to be believed. Watch all episodes on May 14." The one-minute fifty-nine second's trailer chronicles Cora Randall's (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.





Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.





The series will premiere all episodes on May 14 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide 'The Underground Railroad' stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.





Barry Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all ten episodes of the limited series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The Underground Railroad is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.







