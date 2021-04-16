Sunny Leone: Difficult to box with mask on, but safety over comfort

Mumbai :

In her new Instagram video post, Sunny is in boxing gear. She takes a spin before packing punches at her trainer. At the end of the session she is seen gasping for breath, and yet she does not remove her mask.





"Dont always post workout videos but I thought this was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and get dizzy. I'm no fighter but was fun to try this. Lol thanks Arif. Oh and btw it's more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment," wrote Sunny, as caption with the video.

On the work front, Sunny is presently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero".



