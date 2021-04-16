Actor Vivekh has acute coronary syndrome, condition critical, say doctors

Chennai :

Tamil film actor Vivekh, who was admitted to the SRM Institutes of Medical Science Hospital in an unconscious state, has acute coronary syndrome, the hospital stated. It also ruled out any chances of his condition being linked to the Covid-19 vaccine the actor had taken on Friday. His condition, however, is critical.





An unconscious Vivekh was rushed to the hospital around 11 am on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. He was taken to the emergency room immediately for tests. Although the actor gained consciousness in some time, the doctors carried out an emergency coronary angiogram and diagnosed him with Acute Coronary Syndrome.





It's a condition brought on by a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart and is often caused by plaque rupture or clot formation in the heart's arteries. The doctors then carried out an angioplasty, the hospital claimed in a statement. Vivekh has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).