Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai :

Vicky posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot.





"Negative!" the actor wrote, with a hug emoji.





Earlier this month, Vicky had tested Covid positive and shared that he was living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed.





Professionally, Vicky's next project is "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.



