Big B calls son Abhishek Bachchan 'father's pride'

Mumbai :

Amitabh Bachchan has described son Abhishek as "fathers pride", along with a cryptic jargon he wrote in his new Instagram post.





"Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father's pride," Big B wrote on Thursday night, along with an image of a tweet by Abhishek about his latest digitally-released film "The Big Bull".





WHTCTW .. well done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . .. PKRD pic.twitter.com/VYuDUegJ8w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2021





This is not the first time that the Bollywood veteran has used the acronym. Earlier, when Abhishek had announced the release of "The Big Bull", Big B had written: "Remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !!"





"The Big Bull" draws its story from the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.





