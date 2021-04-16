Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Actor Vivekh Hospitalised After Suffering A Heart Attack

Published: Apr 16,202112:56 PM by Online Desk

Actor Vivekh has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack this morning.

File photo: Actor Vivekh
Chennai:
Media reports said that the actor was in the shooting spot this morning when he complained of uneasiness. The film crew immediately rushed him to a city-based private hospital. It was reported that the actor suffered a heart attack and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Yesterday, Vivekh took his COVID-19 vaccine in the Government Omandurar hospital on Thursday. After taking the vaccine, Vivekh also urged people to get themselves vaccinated.

