Arnold Schwarzenegger uses his hit movie catchphrases in real life

Los Angeles :

The action star's son Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his new film "Moxie", was asked if his father used his famous catchphrases.





"Yeah, everybody asks that. They're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners?' And I'm like, 'All the time'," Patrick replied, according to eonline.com.





To this, Kelly added: "Like, I hope every time he exists a room, he says, 'I'll be back."





Patrick then said: "He does! He'll turn back and be like, 'I'll be back.' And I'll be like, 'Dad, really? Come on.'"





To this Kelly shot back: "You're over it, but we think it's funny," she said.





Patrick started his career at the age of 10 with a small role in the film "The Benchwarmers".