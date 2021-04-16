Maanadu is a unique attempt in Tamil cinema: Kalyani Priyadarshan

Chennai :

The actress is quite upbeat. With her last feature film in Tamil, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero winning her critical acclaim, Kalyani says that Maanadu will be something new for Tamil cinema. “I love exploring new things. That way, Maanadu will offer something new for Tamil cinema. It’s an incredibly complicated script and somehow I’m still astonished that we’ve managed to shoot everything that we had on papers. I’m thrilled to see the final output of the film before presenting it to you,” the actress tells us speaking on the sidelines of Nescafe’s liquid decoction product launch.





Kalyani, who has had five theatrical releases till date was last seen in Varane Avashyamund before theatres closed down last year due to the pandemic. Talking about not having a theatrical release for over 14 months, the actress will be next seen in the National award winning film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. “When Marakkar’s release was postponed we were all heartbroken. We had been waiting for quite a long time to release it and the locked news bogged the entire team down. However, things worked in our favour. For the first time now we have the unique opportunity to commercially release a film after it has won a National Award. It’s really the best thing that could happen. The lockdown has helped Maanadu as well in making it better.”





Kalyani clears the air on rumour mills on her upcoming projects and says, “As of now the only films I’m shooting and have officially signed on board for is Maanadu in Tamil and Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam in Malayalam.”