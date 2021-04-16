Anupam Kher sees 'light' despite the 'darkness'

Mumbai :

"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness!" he wrote, with a picture where he is seen smiling warmly.





Kher's wife, actress Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment. The actor shared this with his fans on social media a few days back.





The actor's peers and others from the film industry as well as the political arena took to social media to express their concern and prayers for her recovery.





Meanwhile, Kher also informed his fans recently that he had started working on his next project titled "Moh Maya" in Bhopal. It is being helmed by Narayan Shi. He had shared pictures from the Mahurat of the film.











