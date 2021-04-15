'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

Washington :

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. The series is set during the late 19th century Tong Wars in San Francisco's Chinatown.





'Warrior' was the last original show to air on Cinemax, with its second season wrapping in December 2020. Both the seasons of the upcoming series began streaming on HBO Max earlier this year. Executive producer Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter, announced the renewal on Wednesday on Instagram. A date for season three has not yet been set.





Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max said, "Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can't wait to see what Jonathan [Tropper], Justin [Lin] and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max." Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lee said, "Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when 'Warrior' was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry."





He added, "I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season three!" The new cast of the show includes Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.





Tropper (Cinemax's 'Banshee') created the series and executive produces with Lin ('the Fast and Furious' franchise) and Lee. The executive producers for the third season include Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider for Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey.