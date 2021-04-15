Diana Penty runs on 'sunshine and some tea'

Mumbai :

The actress looks in a cheerful mood as she sips her tea in the Instagram image.





"I run on sunshine and some tea #teawithD. Ps. Sending everyone some virtual hugs and positivity. Mask up and stay safe," she captioned the picture.





On the work front, the actress will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.





Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming Bollywood film "Shiddat" alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.



