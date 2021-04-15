Abhishek Bachchan: Please keep your mask on

Mumbai :

Abhishek posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a mask and sunglasses as he poses for the camera.





"Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon," Abhishek wrote as caption on the photo-sharing website.





On Thursday, India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,40,74,564, while the death toll stood at 1,73,123.





Abhishek's latest work is "The Big Bull", which is based on the securities scam of 1992, and broadly outlines the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Nikita Dutta.



