Rasika Dugal posts picture to beat 'lockdown blues'

Mumbai :

In the picture, Rasika is dressed in blue saree and gold jewellery as Beena Tripathi, her popular avatar in the show. In the caption, she encouraged fans to beat the "lockdown blues", saying together they would survive lockdown.





She wrote: "To everyone feeling lockdown blues - Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge #Mirzapur #BeenaTripathi #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #Lockdown2021"





Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra by the state government owing to rise in Covid cases. The section bars groups of more than five people in public.





Rasika was last seen essaying a cameo role in the sci-fi comedy web series " Ok Computer". She has been known for her versatile roles in series such as " Out Of Love", "A Suitable Boy", "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur". She has also been a part of films such as "Qissa", "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" and "Manto".



