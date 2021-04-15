Kajal completes shooting for horror-comedy based on politics

Kajal Aggarwal has completed shooting for her political horror comedy titled Ghosty. The makers of the film Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram released the first look poster on Wednesday.

Chennai : The poster had Kajal in Jayalalithaa's attire and Urvashi in Sashikala's while Santhanabharathi is dressed like Amit Shah in a parliament backdrop. "The film is a horror comedy based on modern day politics. You could call it a political horror too," quipped S Kalyaan, the director of the film. He said that the shoot of the film has been completed. "We started shooting for the film in January. Kajal Aggarwal liked the script and agreed to do it. The film will be a theatrical release in May or the first week of June." The film has its music by Sam CS and cinematography by Jacob Rathinaraj.