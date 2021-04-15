Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Arun Vijay, Regina's spy thriller titled Border

Published: Apr 15,202112:12 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The title and the first look poster of Arun Vijay's 31st film directed by Arivazhagan was unveiled in Chennai at a grand event.

Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra
Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra
Chennai: The film has been titled Border in which Regina Cassandra plays the female lead. Talking about the film Arivazhagan said, "Border is a spy thriller and will add to our success story after medical thriller Kuttram 23. The film will be known for its action sequences. Border will have a different take on patriotism." The film was shot across Chennai, Delhi and Agra. Produced by All In Pictures, Sam CS has composed the music.


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations