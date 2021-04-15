Regina Taylor to play Michelle Obama's mother in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Los Angeles :

According to Deadline, actor Saniyya Sidney has been cast to essay the role of Sasha Obama, while Evan Parke will play SS Allen Taylor, Michelle Obama’s first and longtime security agent.





Newcomer Julian De Niro has been roped in to star as young Barack Obama.





Previously announced cast includes Lexi Underwood as Malia Obama, O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama and Derek Cecil as Donald Rumsfeld.





The show, formerly titled “First Ladies'', features actor Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.





The episodes will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the history of the US. Season one will feature the life stories of Roosevelt, Ford and Obama.





Novelist Aaron Cooley is writing the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.