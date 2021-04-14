Rashmika's parents 'almost couldn't believe' she'd work with Big B

Mumbai :

"Amitabh Bachchan -- the name brings in so much respect. When my parents got to know that I would be starring opposite Mr. Bachchan in 'Goodbye', they almost couldn't believe it," she says.





"My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and I have watched so many of his films. They were so excited for me!" she says.





Sharing the advice her parents gave her, Rashmika says: "They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student -- 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn the lines well', which I think is very cute!"





"Goodbye" is Rashmika's second Bollywood project after the upcoming spy thriller "Mission Majnu".