Katrina Kaif has just herself for company

Mumbai :

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera lens dressed in an oversized black sweatshirt.





"Just me for company," she wrote as the caption.





Katrina tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actress took to Instagram share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.





Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.



