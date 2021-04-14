Pankaj Tripathi proposes small film city set-up in Bihar village

Mumbai :

"A film-friendly 'mohalla' or colony is possible with a little bit of funding from the government to create a film panchayat at a well-connected village near Patna, at least on a trial basis for now. The area can hence be marked by filmmakers all across the country to shoot any urban setting scenes they need to for their film, with the maximum help in the form of a solid support system provided by the locals there," says Tripathi, who was born in Belasand, Gopalganj District.





The actor feels villagers can be trained to work as junior artistes in the films shot there, which could be a source of income for them.





"Locals can be a part of the crew as well as act as junior artistes in films that are shot there. We could try creating a village similar to the likes of Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya, which is known to be the cleanest village of Asia also a tourist spot. I have been to this village and it's a very fascinating place to visit," added Tripathi.



