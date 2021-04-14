Shefali Shah opens up on what terrifies her

New Delhi :

"It's every single day I go to work. For me, it gets difficult to get out of the vanity van because I have this fear that I am going to stand there dumbfounded when the director says 'action'. Not one day has gone by where I am not terrified. There is a fear that I might just not know," Shefali told IANS.





The actress will soon be seen in the anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans", a collection of four short stories for the OTT screen. She features in Kayoze Irani's story, "Ankahi", co-starring Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhary. Irani's film revolves around love, want and sign language.





The art of sign language was not easy for Shefali to master for her role.





"I was overwhelmed and completely unprepared. It is not an easy language to learn because obviously we never approached it. There was a technical aspect that was supposed to be kept in mind and it was not easy at all. Manav was brilliant at it. He knew it pat on and I was struggling with it!" she recalled, about the experience, while shopoting for the Netflix show.



