AR Murugadoss is one of the producers of 1947

Filmmakers AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt have joined hands to produce a pan-India film titled 1947.

Chennai : The film will be directed by Pon Kumaran, jointly produced by Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on the floor soon. Details related to the cast and story are still under wraps. AR Murugadoss shot to national fame directing the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008. The film went on to become a blockbuster. In 2014, he made Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar, and two years later he returned to Bollywood directing Sonakshi Sinha in Akira.