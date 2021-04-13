Aishwarya Rajesh took lessons from cabbies for Driver Jamuna: Kingslin

Award-winning actress Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing a cab driver in her upcoming film titled Driver Jamuna.

Chennai : The director of the film Kingslin told DT Next, “Playing a female cab driver isn’t your run-of-the-mill role. In fact, to drive throughout the day one needs a lot of fitness. Apart from meeting the cabbies on road and hotel valets, Aishwarya went through a proper fitness regime as well.” On talking about the film’s shoot, the director said, “The film will be completely shot in Chennai across different schedules. The story would still be relevant to any metro city. It is about how a cab driver faces an unusual day at work and how she gets out of the situation. It has a lot of emotions attached to it. We have a strong technical crew to back the storyline. Ghibran is composing the music while Ramar of Asuran fame will handle the film’s edits.” Driver Jamuna will be produced by SP Chowthari of 18 Reels.