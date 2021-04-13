Akshay Oberoi has cameo role in 'State Of Siege: Temple Attack'

Mumbai :

"I play Akshaye Khanna's best friend and younger brother (in arms). Ken Ghosh and Zee5 approached me and I was game. I shot for three to four days in Manali and had lots of fun. I loved the experience of wearing a uniform as a commando and my respect for them is much greater now," Oberoi said.





The Ken Ghosh directorial is based on the Akshardham temple terror strike of September 24, 2002, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. "State Of Siege: Temple Attack" will depict how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured.





Oberoi's upcoming projects include "KTina", Vikram Bhatt's "Cold" and the remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2".



