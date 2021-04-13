Rasika Dugal asks fans to 'hang in there'

Mumbai :

Posting a sunkissed picture of herself, she wrote: "Because sunlight kills overthinking If the uncertainties of these strange times are making you anxious.... Hang in there people ! Alsobecause we can no longer say Be positive (anyway not one of my favourite phrases) #JustSomeSunshine #Monday #MeraMondayMotivation #SunshineOnMyMind #Sunkissed#NoFilter."





On the work front, Rasika was recently seen essaying a cameo in the recent sci-fi comedy web series "OK Computer". She has been known to play meaningful characters and her performances in the series "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur" have been greatly appreciated. She was also part of the series "A Suitable Boy" last year.