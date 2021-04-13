Superstar’s on location picture from Annaatthe goes viral

The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Sun Pictures on Monday released a candid picture of the actor interacting with the director of the film Siruthai Siva.
Chennai: The photo in which Rajini and Siva are seen interacting has gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad on April 8 to resume shooting for the film after the Chennai schedule. Annaatthe stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and Jackie Shroff among others. It is being shot by Vetri and will be edited by Ruben. Annaatthe’s music will be scored by the National-Award winning music director D Imman.
