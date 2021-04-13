‘Concept of this music video tempted me into doing it’

Actress Tanya has made her debut in digital medium with Criminal Crush, a music video that has music by Godson, a visually impaired music director and has been crooned by Anirudh.
Chennai: “I couldn’t say no for the team as well as the concept. It was good as doing a feature film with no compromises in quality and the budget,” Tanya tells DT Next. Produced by Vels Signature, Criminal Crush is directed by Rudhra Manikandan and Ka Sa Anand. “Anirudh’s singing needs no description. His presence will help reach the song reach global audience,” she adds. Tanya also says that music in India do not need huge names to take it to larger audience. “There are several platforms where even small time musicians have showcased their talent and have gone on to make it big. It is not necessary to have big names in the indie music scene for people to sit up and take notice of,” says the actress. On making her debut in digital medium, Tanya feels that it is the content that matters the most. “I had no apprehensions to foray into this medium. At the end of the day it is the content that we as actors are a part of,” she remarks. Talking about her upcoming projects she says, “I have Atharvaa-Sam Anton film for which we are shooting in Hyderabad and a Telugu project with Karthikeya Gummakonda,” she concludes.
