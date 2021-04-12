Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna slams troll for criticising her bikini pic

Mumbai :

Krishna had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: "Wild Child".





A follower wrote this nasty comment: "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don't your parents see such posts)?"





Krishna wrote back: "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks."





Her and friends like actress Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot.



