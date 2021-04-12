Kareena, Karan Johar, Pratik Gandhi to flaunt culinary skills in new show

Mumbai :

Kareena said: "For the Kapoors, food has always been a passion. It's that one element that brings us all together and like most families is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food is something that should bring you joy in just the experience of it and for me, my go-to has always been Italian, especially since it was the one thing I craved the most during my pregnancy."





The actress shared that the show actually gave her the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza.





The celebrity cooking show features weekly episodes of stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said he was never very keen on cooking but that changed when his babies started to grow up.





He added: "Cooking under the guidance of a pro like Chef Lakhan was a real eye opener and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I have a long way to go, but thanks to this experience, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often!"





"Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" star Pratik Gandhi says as an actor, his schedule rarely permits him the time to pick and prepare a meal for himself or his family.





He added: "My wife is my ultimate chef who always remembers my favorites and tries to give me a dose of home-cooked goodness every now and then. So when the opportunity came my way, to treat her to an extravagant food experience, prepared by me under the tutelage of one of Mumbai's culinary masterminds, how could I pass that up!"





A "self-confessed foodie" Arjun said: "Us Kapoors really do know our food but eating it and cooking it are two very different things, and boy! did my experience on the show teach me just that. I now have a newfound respect for the many food geniuses and my very own home chefs whose skill and patience have been behind some of my most favorite food memories."





Arjun's rumoured girlfriend, Malaika said that she is all about clean eating and being mindful about the food used to nourish our bodies, but when she thinks about the ultimate dish that is nostalgic there's nothing like fish and rice.





"Cooking was something I learned for my son, who set me on the challenge when he was in school to make him home-cooked meals and now I'm excited I get to sharpen those skills further with a few more tricks of the trade from one of my favourite chefs, Prateek Sadhu,"she added.





The show will stream from April 15 on Discovery+.





"We're now excited to dive into our first exclusive lifestyle original 'Star vs Food' with some of India's top celebrities who have ruled hearts in India and with Star vs Food, we will find out if they can rule the kitchen for their loved ones," said Issac John, Business Head, Direct-to-Consumer Head, APAC, Discovery.



