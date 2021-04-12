Vivek Oberoi recalls living in a slum to prepare for 'Company' role

Mumbai :

"Company was a dream debut for me! At that time, it was the most unconventional debut and I cherished the opportunity RGV gave me and dived into the character. I rented a ‘kholi' and lived in a slum for three weeks to prepare and transform into Chandu Nagare. 19 years today and I wouldn't change a thing! (I have) Deep gratitude for this dream that became a reality!" Vivek said.





Vivek will soon be seen in the horror thriller "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter", which marks the screen debut of TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra is reportedly based on the real incident of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company.



