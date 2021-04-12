Sunny Hinduja: Post lockdown, OTT spells win-win for all

Mumbai :

"Good content and skilful talent always survives irrespective of it (projects) being released in theatres or on OTT. Without thinking much, I am here to perform and will do that to the best of my abilities," Sunny tells IANS.





He adds: "For me, it is important that I bring a certain impact to the story. The platform can be any, but if my character is not adding value to the story, I don't enjoy it much. In all my characters which I have played so far, I have felt connected to the storyline and been an integral part of the plot."





Sunny, whose role in the new season of "Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare" has been well-received, also saw a positive response for his act as officer Milind in the first season of "The Family Man". The actor does accept that OTT platforms are booming and he says it is a good time for all artistes.





"I am glad to see how the OTT platform is booming. It's because of this that I got the opportunity to display my skills as an actor. Also, after the lockdown there has been a heavy consumption of series. The demand is also increasing for actors, directors and technicians. It's a win-win for all," he says.