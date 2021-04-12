Chiru and Salman could be a part of Shankar’s next

We had earlier reported that Shankar’s next is a magnum opus that will have Ram Charan in the lead role.

Chennai : The project that will go on floors in July is produced by Dil Raju and has Korean actress Suzy Bae as the female lead. The latest update is that the movie will boast a star cast of big names from India and South East Asia as Shankar is planning to make it a Pan-Asian flick. “The film will go on floors in July. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are expected to play pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that Shankar is in talks with other Asian artistes as well. Important sequences will be canned first before Ram Charan goes for RRR promotions. He will join the shoot once the promotions are over and Shankar will be shooting scenes with other actors,” a source in the know told DT Next.