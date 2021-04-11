Zachary Quinto happy to 'jump back' to 'Star Trek'

Los Angeles :

According to femalefirst.co.uk, he said: "Honestly, I have no real idea what's going on with 'Star Trek'. (But) we all love each other and we all love that experience and I'm sure if it comes back around and we're all available, I'm sure we'd be happy to jump back on board. No pun intended."





However, in an interview with PopCulture, he also revealed that he had moved on from the franchise.





"But I don't know - that's in other people's hands and I know I, for one, have had sort of moved on in terms of any kind of expectations, but you never know as things come back in surprising ways and it's surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens."





As per reports, a number of Star Trek projects are being planned.





The actor played the role of Spock in the franchise.