Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to feature in a music video

Mumbai :

While the title of the track is yet to be announced, Arjun shared the poster on social media on Sunday.





Although details of the track are under wraps, the poster of the track had "The Good, The Bad, The Pretty" written on it.





Captioning the image, Arjun wrote on Instagram: "Rakul and I are going to turn up the heat for the first time with our first ever song together! Revealing tomorrow. Stay tuned!"





Hinting at the big collaboration, he also tagged Darshan Rawal, Tanishq Bagchi, Bhushan Kumar, Shabbir Ahmed, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, along with Zara





The actor was recently seen on the big screen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" alongside Parineeti Chopra. Arjun will next be seen in OTT film "Sardar Ka Grandson", "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns".











