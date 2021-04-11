Taapsee Pannu shares 'lockdown Sunday gaze'

Mumbai :

She shared a black and white picture of her dressed in a formal shirt, pants and a long coat. She completed the look with a loose bun. "My lockdown Sunday gaze", she captioned the picture.





Meanwhile, the actress has multiple projects lined up. She is currently shooting for her film "Shabaash Mithu". Taapsee has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from the shoot as well as the preparations. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.





She is also part of the film "Haseen Dilruba", directed by Vinil Mathew. She will be seen alongside actor Vikrant Massey in the film.





Her other upcoming films are "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".