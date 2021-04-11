Shubhangi Atre to celebrate birthday in Covid isolation

Mumbai :

"Even last year I enjoyed my birthday in lockdown. This year will be another experience. Since I'm living in isolation in my room and talk to my family on video calls, so birthday might be the same. But I know my man (refers to husband Piyush Poorey), he just can't stay calm when it is my day!" Shubhangi told IANS





Updating about her health, she added: "I'm towards recovery, quite better. In the beginning, I had almost all the symptoms including sore throat, cough, fever and bodyache. I have lost my sense of smell and taste."





Quizzed if living in isolation feels boring or depressing, the actress replied: "My dad says if we are mentally strong and happy, we can fight everything in life. So, I'm trying to stay happy. I'm watching my shows 'Bhabhiji...', 'Kasturi' and 'Do Hanso Ka Jodaa' to relive my old days. Also, during working days I get less time to sleep, so I'm getting a good sleep too!"





Opening up on her popularity as Angoori bhabhi, she said: "I'm blessed. The most amazing thing is that the show connects with all age groups. I'm glad to be part of the show. The time when I started, I was really nervous but today I feel proud because the audiences have accepted me with so much love!"





"Now people know me mostly as Bhabhiji and Shubhangi is lost somewhere. I'm not at all similar to my onscreen character. The show allows me to experience something new, and challenges me as an actor. Its fun!" she summed up.