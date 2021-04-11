Cameron Diaz opens up on friendship with Drew Barrymore

Mumbai :

Talking about the "Charlie's Angels" reunion, Barrymore, on her show "The Drew Barrymore Show" said: "As long as the fans love it, I want more from us we can do anything and everything together."





To this, Diaz replied: "I always say 'never say never' and I feel that in some way there is never a time when we are not going to be connected and I can't wait for us to come back together and share that love once more."





She added: "I can't wait to grow old with you and experience our life together because one of the greatest moments of my life is our friendship and when I think about you, I literally start to cry. I think you're so special and your birthday every year is one of my most favourite times of the year."





Barrymore credited Diaz for making her a "better person".





"You've seen me through everything both ugly and beautiful. I can't wait to grow old with you together," she said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.